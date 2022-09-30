IGP asks citizens to help police fight crime in Karachi

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has said people from various walks of life and local dignitaries should come forward and cooperate with the police against crime with the aim of improving police performance and strengthening public confidence in the law enforcement force.

He was speaking during a visit to the office of the Korangi Association of Trade Industries (KATI) on Thursday. On this occasion, KATI President Salman Aslam and other officials of the association welcomed him.

In his address, Inspector General of Police Memon appreciated the steps taken by the DIG Traffic for a smooth flow of traffic in the city and said that besides assigning responsibilities to additional police personnel to solve traffic jam issues in flood-affected areas, heavy machinery was also provided with the aim of timely delivery of relief goods and items there.

He said a reduction in crime was the result of joint efforts of the community and the police. He said around 46,000 cameras had been installed by communities in different places and areas of the city, and they would soon be connected to the system of Madadgar-15.

The IGP said that not only the police stations were being strengthened, but the Shaheen Force was also engaged in improving their performance against crime, and that force was being improved more and more keeping in mind the requirements of the present day.

He said the Sindh government was providing full support in matters such as increases in manpower and logistics support. Besides, police recruitment had been done on the basis of merit. He said that along with making police patrolling and picketing better and more solid, the auxiliary Madadgar-15 system was also being made more diligent and vigilant.

Memon said that the business community was like the backbone for the economic development and prosperity of any country, while the police, through their individual and collective roles, protected the life and property of the people and free business activities by fulfilling the assigned duties.

Earlier, the IGP inaugurated the Sindh Police Applications Verification System at KATI, the purpose of which is to quickly and timely verify all the information of the employees recruited in the industrial areas and factories.