CAP elects office-bearers

LAHORE: The Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Thursday announced unopposed election of Syed Ashfaq Hussain as CAP chairman and Haji Noor Muhammad Khan as senior vice chairman of the association for the year 2022-2023.

CAP also named new vice chairmen including Ch. Amir Majeed for Punjab, Syed Muhammad Naeem Kazmi for Sindh, Malik Riaz Khan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Saleem for Balochistan, and Munir Ahmad Abbasi for Islamabad.

Other unopposed elected members of the executive committee were Shahid Rafiq, Muhammad Saeed Shamsi, Ch. Sabir Hussain Javid, Saif Ullah Zia from corporate class, while Imran Abbas Awan, Saeed Ahmad Mughal, Sheikh Tariq Nazir were elected as executive committee members from the associate class. Amna Ghazal Usmani was elected from women entrepreneurs.

The outgoing chairman of CAP Kamal Nasir Khan welcomed the new team and hoped that it would work with full force to resolve issues being faced by the contractor’s community and construction industry.