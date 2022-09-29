Tickets issued to bikers not wearing helmet

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Police has accelerated its efforts against those involved in violation of traffic laws and issued 41,172 challan tickets to bikers who drive their bikes without helmet and 7,254 to fancy and non-pattern number vehicles, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, Islamabad capital police is working on hastening actions against traffic violators under special directives of Deputy Inspector General Police (Ops) Sohail Zafar Chatha to reduce accidents and to facilitate road users in order to maintain smooth flow of traffic on roads.

All zonal DSPs and beat in-charges are strictly direct to take strict action against the motorists violating traffic rules especially against those bikers who drive their bikes without helmet and those vehicles having fancy and non-pattern number plates.

Islamabad capital police has constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital. Officials are directed to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner and to take unbiased action against rule violators.

In-charge beat inspectors will be answerable for their jurisdictions and that strict departmental action will be taken against underperformers while those who work diligently will be rewarded for their efforts.

Islamabad Capital Police has also appealed to the citizens to follow traffic rules and assist Islamabad capital police in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.