US to double number of Himars rocket systems for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Wednesday that it is doubling the number of deadly Himars rocket systems sent to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package worth $1.1 billion.

The 18 additional multiple rocket systems, which have pinpoint accuracy and have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on high-value Russian targets such as command posts and ammunition dumps, will be sent over the medium- and long-term, the Pentagon said.

Instead of weapons taken from existing stockpiles, this package will consist of newly procured arms, and the Himars alone could "take a few years," according to a senior Pentagon official. So far, 16 Himars have been deployed by the Ukrainians, and the rocket systems have been credited with playing a key role in recent counteroffensives against the invading Russians. The new package took the total US military aid to Ukraine since the Russians invaded in late February to $16.2 billion.