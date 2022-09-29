N Korea fires two ballistic missiles

SEOUL: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Seoul’s military said, just days after Pyongyang’s last test and ahead of a visit to South Korea by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The launches, part of a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year by North Korea, came after Seoul’s spy agency warned that Pyongyang was close to conducting another nuclear test. South Korea’s military said it had "detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang".

The missiles flew "around 360-km at an altitude of 30-km at the speed of Mach 6", Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that it was analysing the details of the launches.