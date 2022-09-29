Romania cracks down on illegal logging

BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities have carried out raids across the country in a crackdown on two criminal groups suspected of illegal logging, police said on Wednesday.

Almost 150 raids were staged at business premises, private accommodation and forest management organisations, investigators said in a press release. The raids are part of an investigation into suspected illegal logging, tax evasion, money laundering and embezzlement, the statement said. Members of two mafia networks are suspected of having circumvented a digital timber tracking tool set up by authorities to fight illegal operations.