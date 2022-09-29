Romania cracks down on illegal logging

BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities have carried out raids across the country in a crackdown on two criminal groups suspected of illegal logging, police said on Wednesday.
Almost 150 raids were staged at business premises, private accommodation and forest management organisations, investigators said in a press release. The raids are part of an investigation into suspected illegal logging, tax evasion, money laundering and embezzlement, the statement said. Members of two mafia networks are suspected of having circumvented a digital timber tracking tool set up by authorities to fight illegal operations.
GENEVA: Switzerland’s glaciers lost six percent of their total volume this year due to a dry winter and repeated...
PETALING JAYA, Malaysia: Face masks are no longer mandatory on flights, said Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy...
WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Wednesday that it is doubling the number of deadly Himars rocket systems...
MOSCOW: US President Joe Biden is "obliged" to answer if Washington is behind three reported gas leaks on the Nord...
—Provided by AuthorLONDON: After over tens of thousands of Sikhs poured out to vote for Khalistan Referendum in the...
WASHINGTON: The US pointman on Afghanistan on Wednesday predicted that conflict would reignite in the war-battered...
Comments