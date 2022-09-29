Pak shooters’ poor show continues

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters continued with their poor show as they finished the qualification round of trap at ISSF World Championship in Osijek, Crotia, on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s top shooter Farrukh Nadeem scored 112 points (21, 25, 22, 24, 20) to secure 93rd position.
Zafar-ul-Haq scored 130 points (19, 21, 19, 22, 22) to settle for 133rd position and Fakhar-ul-Islam Qureshi scored 97 points (20, 19, 19, 19, 20) for 145th position.
They will now participate in the team event. Skeet events are also to be contested by them.
Six Pakistan shooters are participating in this championship in skeet, trap, and double trap events.
