Basic needs

I live in the city of lights (Karachi), but the residential society I live in, which is located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 8, is without a power connection. Residents are without electricity, water and gas – the basic necessities of life. To meet our needs, we use solar plates to generate power, buy water tankers on a weekly basis for drinking and carrying out other water-dependent house chores, and use gas cylinders to cook food.

Karachi authorities should pay attention to this issue. Middle-class families cannot afford all these expenses every month. It is the government’s responsibility to provide these basic necessities to us.

Areeba Nazim

Karachi