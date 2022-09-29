Bus service route changed to benefit dwellers of Gulshan-e-Hadeed

The Sindh government has decided to change the route of the People’s Bus Service plying in Karachi from the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, as instead of the service available till the point of check post number five of Malir Cantt, buses will now take passengers to Merewether Tower.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The participants of the meeting were informed that the route of the People’s Bus Service in the city was being changed on the demand of the residents of Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The bus will start plying on the new route of Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Merewether Tower from coming Monday (October 3). The meeting decided to increase the number of buses on the route of the Sindh People’s Bus Service from Model Colony to Tower. From Thursday (today), 30 buses will start plying on this route.

The transport minister asked the officials concerned to improve the service of the Sindh People’s Bus Service owing to the increasing popularity of the new buses among the commuters in Karachi.

He also directed the officials to take notice of the increasing complaints of the overloading of passengers on the new bus service. He said the Sindh Mass Transit Authority would establish monitoring teams to ensure timely operations of the buses, check the issue of overloading and other complaints concerning the new public transport facility in the city. Memon asked the officials to complete preparations for launching new routes of the bus service in Karachi.