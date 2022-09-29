KCCI names its chief for 2022-23

KARACHI: The managing committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday unanimously elected Mohammad Tariq Yousuf as president of KCCI for 2022-23, while Touseef was elected as senior vice president and Mohammad Haris Agar as vice president of the chamber, a statement said on Wednesday.
Chairman BMG and former KCCI chief Zubair Motiwala, vice chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and general secretary BMG AQ Khalil congratulated the newly elected office bearers, hoping that they would work to further improve functioning of the chamber and strive to resolve issues being faced by the business and industrial community under prevailing financial crises in the country.
