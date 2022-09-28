Faysal Bank, PAFLA partner

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has partnered with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) to facilitate freelancers by providing Shariah compliant digital financial solutions and capacity building of the freelancing community, a statement said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the collaboration, FBL head of corporate and investment banking Ali Waqar said FBL was the first commercial bank in Pakistan to join the global network of Payoneer, facilitating freelancers and companies in receiving payments via home remittance channels.

FBL has also launched Burraq Digital Freelancer Account (Islamic), which has opened door to host of banking services, including consumer finance and related payment services, according to Aneeq Malik, head of consumer finance and payment services at the bank.

Ibrahim Amin, co-founder and chairman of PAFLA termed the collaboration a key enabler for a digital Pakistan initiative, enabling digital financial services for the growing gig economy. Through the partnership, both sides would continue to extend their digital services to masses and contribute to digital innovation in the country, he stated.