Brainchild resets leadership teams

KARACHI: Brainchild Communications Pakistan has restructured its leadership teams to propel new avenues for growth, naming Usman Qayam as new general manager of Starcom Pakistan, Urooj Hussain for Mediavest, and Saud Umar Khan for Publicis Media, a statement said on Tuesday.

Qayam Joined Brainchild in 2009 and his experience within the agency network spans a diversified range of businesses, including P&G, National Foods, Dawlance, KFC, HBL, KIA, Engro, TikTok, and Mondelez, according to Farhan Khan, chief executive officer of Brainchild Communications Pakistan.

Urooj Hussain has worked across multiple functions in media planning, buying, digital, and e-commerce across various categories such as personal care, telecom, and consumer appliances, with a core focus on the FMCG space across multiple local and international brands such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, National Foods, Engro, Dawlance, EFU and more, Farhan khan added.

Saud Umar Khan has an extensive work experience in the telecommunications sector through the telecom growth years in Pakistan. His last assignment in Pakistan was heading brand communications at Warid Telecom before venturing to the UAE, where he led the commercial team for a construction group, khan informed.