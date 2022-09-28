Dr Asad Majeed likely to be new foreign secretary

Pakistan’s ambassador to Brussels Dr Asad Majeed Khan. Courtesy Pakistan EMbassy Washington

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador to Brussels Dr. Asad Majeed Khan is likely to be appointed new foreign secretary.

According to sources, he has already left Brussels and will reach Pakistan tomorrow. He had been appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to the European Union a few months ago.

He also returned to Pakistan on the alleged US “cypher” and briefed the National Security Committee about it.

The current foreign secretary, Suhail Mehmood, will retire in two days.

Dr Asad Majeed is a seasoned officer of the Foreign Service and holds a PhD degree.