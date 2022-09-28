Actualising Pak-US trade potential my job: Blome

By Mansoor Ahmad

LAHORE: US Ambassador Donald Blome on Tuesday said his job was to build and expand the Pak-US trade to its actual potential.

He was addressing the Pakistan American Business Forum here at a local club. Currently, the Pak-US trade was $9.9 billion and the US was the largest export designation for Pakistani goods.

Blome said US companies were playing a significant role in Pakistan, employing 70,000 people. He said the US-Pakistan relationship saw many ups and downs, but the US government was now looking at a new and stable relationship.

In fact, he added, it was now time that the Pakistan and US relationship be on its own. Advancement would come through people-to-people and economic relationship. “I will push this agenda in the US and with the Pakistani government.”

He appreciated the corporate citizenship exhibited by US companies in Pakistan. He said the US government was aware of the havoc caused by floods in Pakistan. Apart from previous assistance, another $10 million had been committed two days back. US-Pakistani citizens living in the US raised $27 million, which also included some donations from US businessmen. Blome said he would support quality investment from the United States in high technology that could ensure a healthy and quality economy.

He hoped that the government of Pakistan would remove hurdles to investment, strengthen IPR compliance and ensure continuity of policies. He said that with fair, consistent and transparent policies, Pakistan would be an attractive destination for investment.