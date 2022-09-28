PCB firm on hosting series against India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not surrender its rights to host India for Test or one-day series as it is the Indian team’s turn to visit Pakistan for bilateral series.

A well-placed source in the PCB said that Pakistan toured India twice, first for a Test series in 2006-2007 and then for a white-ball series in 2011-12. ”Now it is the Indian cricket team’s turn to visit Pakistan and to not only play a Test series but also a white-ball series,” said the source.It has been almost 11 years since the two teams played a bilateral series.

Both Pakistan and India are seen facing each-other in ICC or ACC events but during all these years they have not played any bilateral series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suggested both Indian and Pakistan cricket Boards to play a Test series in England.

“We have not considered any such option since it is Pakistan’s turn to host the series,” said the source. “We want India to cross the border and play Test and white ball matches in Pakistan. We want India to honour the commitment.

The PCB has always discouraged any political interference in sports and believes that cricketing matters should be negotiated between the two boards. Definitely we want an early resumption of cricket relations between the two countries for the benefit of international cricket,” a reliable source confirmed.

‘The News’ has learned that neither PCB chairman Ramiz Raja nor Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) head Saurav Ganguly discussed such an option. “There has been no such proposal under consideration. Both cricketing heads never discussed holding the bilateral series on neutral venues. We feel it is our right to host the series this time around. Whenever an opportunity comes, Pakistan will host the series before making a return tour,” a source said.

It has been learned that ECB officials have separately talked with both countries’ heads regarding the possibility of hosting the series in England. However, there has been no response from the PCB as yet.