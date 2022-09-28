Robbers kill salesman and injure another

Islamabad : Two gunmen murdered a salesman and critically injured another, at a cement agency in I&T Centre of G-9/4 during peak business hours, the police said.

Top officials of the federal capital police, taking notice of the offence, asked the relevant officers of the zonal police to take the incident as a challenge and arrest the people involved in the daring dacoity.

Nauman Imtiaz Abbasi, owner of the cement store lodged a complaint with the Karachi Company Police Station saying that the accountant of the store Mohammad Nawaz was present in the store along with his brother Gulfaraz when some people armed with weapons stormed into the store at the peak working hours and held both of them at gunpoint and started collecting cash. When Gulfaraz resisted the dacoity, the gang attacked Nawaz and Gulfaraz with daggers and shot bullets at them resulting in the death of Gulfaraz on the spot while Nawaz was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The police have registered FIR under sections 302 and 394 PPC and initiated an investigation. The police said that they would use CCTV Cameras and other scientific resources to hunt the dacoits.