Pak-England T20 matches: Over 8,000 cops to perform security duty

LAHORE:Lahore police will provide best security during three T20 matches scheduled to be played between Pakistan and England cricket teams at the Gaddafi Stadium from Wednesday (today).

English T20 squad and officials have been given the status of state guests as per government directions. According to the security plan, more than 8,000 police officers and officials of different units of Lahore Police including SsP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties.

CCPO Lahore said that as many as 193 teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU would be deputed on security and patrolling duties during T20 matches. CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas have been fully operational whereas security plan SOPs and traffic advisory would be strictly enforced in letter and spirit. CCPO Lahore said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches. Three-layer security would also be provided to citizens who would only be allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking process.