Kohistan DPO transferred

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon has been transferred and posted as Director of the Police Academy Mardan.
“My staff and the local community extended support and cooperation to me during my stint here,” Jadoon told a farewell party held in his honour by the DPO Office staff in Pattan on Monday.
Jadoon said the people of Lower Kohistan were law-abiding and always extended support to the police.“Transfer and posting is part of employment but I am leaving pleasant memories behind,” he said.Jadoon was also given gifts by the staff union.
