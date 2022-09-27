Another 137 test positive for dengue, taking tally to 3,873

Rawalpindi:As many as 137 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 3,873 of which nine patients have so far died of the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 69 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far reported from the district to 1,882. To date, a total of three patients belonging to Rawal­pindi have lost their lives due to the infection.

According to district health department Rawal­pindi, a total of 243 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Monday morning of which 184 had already been confirmed positive. Two of the admitted patients, one at BBH and the other at DHQ Hospital were in critical condition on Monday.

Meanwhile, as many as 68 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT including 56 patients from rural areas and 12 from urban areas in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed patients belonging to ICT has reached 1991 of which six patients have lost lives due to the infection.

Of 1,991 patients from ICT, 1,206 have been registered from rural areas and 785 from urban areas of the federal capital. Out of six deaths due to dengue fever from Islamabad, four have been reported from rural areas including two each from Union Council Tarlai and UC Rawat and two from urban areas.