Drug peddlers held

Rawalpindi: The police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Monday, arrested 11 accused besides recovering 635 grams ‘charras’, 155 grams heroin, 32 litres liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, Dhamial and Taxila police held four accused with charras. Similarly, Bani and Kalar Syedan police arrested seven accused and recovered over 32 litres liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all arrested accused while further investigations were underway. Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.