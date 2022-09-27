Cricket Associations Championship from today

KARACHI: The Cricket Associations Championship 2022-2023, involving second XI sides of the six cricket associations, will begin here at different venues on Tuesday (today).

The event, which will be played on the double league basis, will end on November 23. Besides Karachi, which will host the major part of this event, Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will host three matches during the event. The matches will be of four-day duration, a shift from three-day duration as was in vogue in the past.

Sindh, the defending champions, will lock horns with Central Punjab here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday (today). In other matches, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Balochistan here at the NBP Sports Complex while Northern will face Southern Punjab here at the KCCA Stadium.

After a double round engagement, the team with the highest number of points will be declared the champions. The Quaid-e-Trophy (first-class) points system will also be used in this event.