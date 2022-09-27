Pakistan, England teams reach Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan and England teams reached Lahore for the last three matches of their T20I series amid extraordinary security on Monday.
The Pakistan cricket Board was busy giving final shape to the Gaddafi Stadium to host the remaining three matches. The players were escorted from Lahore Airport to the hotel under tight security.
The fifth match of the series will be played on September 28 and the sixth on September 30 and both teams will compete in the last match of the series on October 2. Both teams have training sessions scheduled for Tuesday (today). The preparation of both main wickets and practice wickets has been completed.
KARACHI: The misuse of wildcards through allocation to undeserving players in international events has become a norm...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters showed poor performance in the first qualification round of trap at ISSF World...
KARACHI: The FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has hired the services of Brazilian goal-keeping coach Marcelo...
KARACHI: The country’s premier cricket event, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-2023, will begin at different venues of...
KARACHI: Seven seasoned players out of the 32 called for Pakistan hockey team’s training camp in Karachi at Abdul...
KARACHI: The Cricket Associations Championship 2022-2023, involving second XI sides of the six cricket associations,...
Comments