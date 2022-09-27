Pakistan, England teams reach Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan and England teams reached Lahore for the last three matches of their T20I series amid extraordinary security on Monday.

The Pakistan cricket Board was busy giving final shape to the Gaddafi Stadium to host the remaining three matches. The players were escorted from Lahore Airport to the hotel under tight security.

The fifth match of the series will be played on September 28 and the sixth on September 30 and both teams will compete in the last match of the series on October 2. Both teams have training sessions scheduled for Tuesday (today). The preparation of both main wickets and practice wickets has been completed.