Sharjeel wants timely completion of Red Line project as inflation jacks up cost

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has warned that partners will be responsible for any kind of delay in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line Project.

Chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of Trans Karachi at this office on Monday, he said joint decisions had to be taken for the timely completion of the project in the interest of the citizens.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing work on the construction of infrastructure of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line Project. It was decided in the meeting to convene at least one meeting every month to speed up the project. It was also decided that initially fortnightly meetings of the board would be held to gear up the project matters. Memon said that the Red Line Project is estimated to cost $503 million.

Memon said that due to rising inflation, the cost of the project had also increased and the Sindh government wanted that the project was completed on time so that it did not have major cost hike. He said the board should be taken into confidence in all decisions.

Board of Directors members, including Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, Justice (retd) Shaiq Usmani, Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Rukhsana Rahooja, CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijjal and Shumail Sikandar, attended the meeting.