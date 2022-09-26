No plan to ban social media despite misuse: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the problems were increasing day by day, saying the government did not want to impose ban on social media but misuse should be stopped.

While talking to media persons, Qamar Zaman Kaira said whether the government was autocratic or democratic, one rule must be kept in mind that the violation of laws should not be tolerated and when the powerful violated the law, it would become a tradition.

He said in the past, the constitution and law were violated and through those violations, the powerful rulers had come into the power. The advisor to the PM said the politicians also became authoritarian to some extent and adopted traditional tyrannical attitudes. The business class should also try to come into the power to run the country with the support of state institutions, politicians and bureaucracy.

Kaira said the nation had to decide whether to make Pakistan a democratic state or a religious state as the religious scholars separately building their own state on the basis of sects. He said unfortunately, Pakistan looked like a compromised state, especially after former prime minister Imran Khan had changed the democratic attitude into fascism. The PPP leader said Pakistan’s biggest challenge was to get out of communities, tribes, sects and regional politics, while Imran Khan continuously creating divisions. He said the freedom of expression did not mean to destroy moral values or abusing others.