Punjab to get cheap electricity from green field plant

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Punjab will get cheap electricity from the green field power plant and for implementation of the project a formal MOU will be signed with the German company. He directed to early settle the matters to install waste to energy power plant projects.

The chief minister stated this while talking a German company delegation. During the meeting, the German delegation expressed interest to install nature-friendly waste to energy power plant projects in Punjab.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to give a final shape to the salient features of the project at the earliest, adding all the departments concerned should expeditiously settle their affairs for signing the MOU. He assured that transparent work would be done with regard to this project at every level. He emphasised that installation of environment-friendly power plant was the need of the time in the perspective of climate change and would enable to cope up with smog and environment pollution. He revealed that investment amounting to billions of rupees would be done in Punjab that would create employment opportunities. He highlighted that it would also facilitate to get rid of the problem to discard waste and asserted that no delay should be made in doing paper work of the project. The delegation while talking with the chief minister intended to install a plant to produce electricity from a garbage in Lahore and revealed to make investment of billions of rupees in the plant installation project which would generate employment opportunities for 5,000 people. The delegation comprised of German company office-bearer Mr Carsten and others. Member Punjab Assembly Sajid Khan Bhatti, Tanvir Shah, Muhammad Jabbar, Mushtaq Gondal, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Hasan, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Energy, Additional Secretary Industries, Special Secretaries CM Office were also present on the occasion. The German company has installed green field power plants in six different countries of the world.

MESSAGE ON NEWSPAPER READERSHIP DAY: The chief minister in his message on the National Newspaper Readership Day said that the newspapers were an important part of our lives, are still an essential part and will remain so. Newspapers are the most authentic source to derive information, adding that with the newspaper reading the reader not only acquaints himself with the current affairs but also gets easy and inexpensive access to obtain information. Despite the growth of electronic and digital media, newspapers are still the best source for the readers to derive information. He said that awareness about various economic and social issues was obtained by reading newspapers. Though the newspaper reading habit has lessened in the digital world but it cannot be eliminated under any circumstances. The newspaper reading enables us to hold a command on the language and also expands the collection of words. This viewpoint holds truth to a greater extent that unauthentic information and news are disseminated on the digital media and there is absence of any means for their verification which gives birth to unrest and chaos in society. On the other hand, the newspapers even today hold the status of responsible, impartial and an authentic journalism and for this reason the newspaper reading habit persists even to date and inshaAllah will continue in times to come as well.