Monday September 26, 2022
Floods kill seven in Venezuela

By AFP
September 26, 2022

Caracas: At least seven people were killed in western Venezuela after heavy rains swept away a group of people at a religious gathering, the state’s governor said on Sunday. Around 40 members of the Methodist Church, a Protestant religious group, had gathered in Tachira state on Friday when heavy rains suddenly caused flooding, governor Freddy Bernal said on Twitter.

