Nothing left

The recent floods have damaged large areas of crops, fruit and vegetables. The country’s economy has suffered a loss of Rs4.81 trillion. At a time when the country was going through an economic crisis, such a big loss has added more financial problems for the people. In Sindh alone, the floods have destroyed crops worth Rs364 billion.

Many economists believe that the country will soon witness food insecurity as it doesn’t have enough crop output to meet the people’s need. All eyes are now on the international community which must take notice of the large-scale destruction caused in our country and provide relief to the flood-affected people.

Sagheer Baloch

Kallag