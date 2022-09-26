No law, no order

Street crimes in Karachi are increasing on a daily basis. Factors such as unemployment and other financial worries are the biggest reason for a rise in street crimes. In the first eight months, at least 71 people were killed in street crimes. The Sindh police has failed to take strict action against such crimes.
It is unfortunate to see that our law-enforcement agencies have left the people of Karachi on their own.
Zainab Shariq
Karachi
The spread of dengue across the country has raised alarm bells. The flood-affected areas have become a breeding ground...
A few months ago, Pakistan ranked the lowest in the gender equality index. Women in Pakistan have to face grave...
The recent floods have damaged large areas of crops, fruit and vegetables. The country’s economy has suffered a loss...
The price of petrol has increased once again though the price of diesel remains unchanged. This has come at a time...
Comments