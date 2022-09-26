No law, no order

Street crimes in Karachi are increasing on a daily basis. Factors such as unemployment and other financial worries are the biggest reason for a rise in street crimes. In the first eight months, at least 71 people were killed in street crimes. The Sindh police has failed to take strict action against such crimes.

It is unfortunate to see that our law-enforcement agencies have left the people of Karachi on their own.

Zainab Shariq

Karachi