Sharifs can’t bring down my govt, says Elahi

Punjab CM Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi addresing he opening ceremony of Grand Asian University of Sialkot on September 24, 2022. APP

LALAMUSA: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Saturday said those seeking to overthrow his government should worry about themselves.

Addressing at the opening ceremony of Grand Asian University of Sialkot, Punjab CM said the federal government had sunk the ship of the country in their greed of power. The projects he was announcing would be completed. An engineering university would also be set up in Gujrat. The university would be affiliated with an Austrian university, he said.

“Imran Khan is the leader of all of us. He has a passion and courage to act. We will see Pakistan changing for the better and development work will improve the condition of the country under the leadership of Imran Khan”, he told the gathering.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not give even a penny from the foreign aid the country received to the Punjab government to help the flood victims, the CM alleged. His government got assistance from the UAE rulers and others for the flood victims, he told the ceremony participants

“It is sad to note Shehbaz Sharif goes abroad and tells people he did not come here for money”, he said. Shehbaz did nothing during his tenure. The Sharif family was arrogant and would fail in dislodging his government, the CM said.

“Shehbaz Sharif goes to London to meet his fugitive brother. Let the fugitive come, we will arrest him on his arrival”, he warned. He said no one would ask for the PMLN ticket in the next elections.

He alleged PM Shehbaz Sharif had destroyed the country and people hit by inflation were burning their gas and electricity bills. Traders and industrialists were losing billions daily, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi announced hundred thousand jobs in the province. These jobs would be given in police, local government and other departments. He also announced an increase in the stipend (scholarship) for schoolgirls in 14 districts of South Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab said books up to BA class would be given free of cost in the province. Teaching of Holy Quran with translation up to FA had been made compulsory, he said, adding this was all done according to the vision of Imran Khan. “Allowances of traffic wardens and patrolling police have been doubled. New patrol posts will be created in the province”, he informed the participants.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had stopped “Parha Likha Punjab” programme and did his best to destroy Rescue 1122. The Punjab government would provide more vehicles to Rescue 1122 and expand the scope of its services. “Now the patients are getting free medicines in the emergency wards of all the hospitals. We will also increase the salaries of doctors”, the CM said.