Stone laid at Windsor to mark Queen’s resting place

WINDSOR, United Kingdom: An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

The new black marble stone laid into the floor simply records the birth and death dates of the monarch who ruled for 70 years and died at the age of 96: Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022.

The queen’s coffin was laid to rest on September 19 in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

Her coffin was interred in an intimate ceremony following her state funeral in Westminster Abbey.