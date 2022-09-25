Stone laid at Windsor to mark Queen’s resting place

WINDSOR, United Kingdom: An inscribed stone slab marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been laid in the Windsor Castle chapel where her coffin was interred, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
The new black marble stone laid into the floor simply records the birth and death dates of the monarch who ruled for 70 years and died at the age of 96: Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022.
The queen’s coffin was laid to rest on September 19 in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.
Her coffin was interred in an intimate ceremony following her state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia on Saturday toughened penalties for voluntary surrender and refusal to fight with up to 10 years...
WASHINGTON: The White House on Saturday blasted a court ruling in Arizona that imposes a near-complete ban on...
RIYADH: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited Saudi Arabia and held talks with its crown prince at the...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: China and India on Saturday called at the United Nations for a negotiated end to the...
WASHINGTON: Nasa has called off the scheduled on Tuesday launch of its historic uncrewed mission to the Moon due to a...
MONTREAL: Powerful storm Fiona knocked out electricity to more than 500,000 homes on Saturday as it lashed east Canada...
Comments