Karachi’s bane

I would like to draw the attentions of the relevant authorities towards the poor condition of the roads of Karachi. The dilapidated roads greatly inconvenience the people, causing traffic jams during the peak office and school hours and frequent accidents. It is as if the motorists of Karachi are forced to navigate a minefield of cracks and potholes every morning and evening.

If that were not bad enough, piles of garbage and rubbish can be seen everywhere on the roads and overflowing gutters send sewerage pouring into the streets. The stinking smell from the festering garbage and sewage has become unbearable in some places and is causing the spread of diseases among the people. I hope that the concerned authorities look into this matter and take some action to remedy these issues.

Syeda Haya Ali

Karachi