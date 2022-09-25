Karachi’s bane

I would like to draw the attentions of the relevant authorities towards the poor condition of the roads of Karachi. The dilapidated roads greatly inconvenience the people, causing traffic jams during the peak office and school hours and frequent accidents. It is as if the motorists of Karachi are forced to navigate a minefield of cracks and potholes every morning and evening.
If that were not bad enough, piles of garbage and rubbish can be seen everywhere on the roads and overflowing gutters send sewerage pouring into the streets. The stinking smell from the festering garbage and sewage has become unbearable in some places and is causing the spread of diseases among the people. I hope that the concerned authorities look into this matter and take some action to remedy these issues.
Syeda Haya Ali
Karachi
Many countries are suffering as a result of the harmful consequences of climate change, such as increased flooding,...
There has been a substantial increase in suicides in Turbat and its adjacent areas, in recent months. This is a very...
The world has experienced a dramatic increase in the prices of essential commodities. The reason behind this increase...
Along with the increase in the population of Karachi, the traffic is also increasing. The ever-growing traffic is...
Our police is not accessible to the public. Police stations do not have a public-friendly environment and senior...
Since ours is a coercive and exploitative society those who are placed in positions of power and authority often...
Comments