People-friendly police

Our police is not accessible to the public. Police stations do not have a public-friendly environment and senior police officers tend to be unavailable when citizens want to reach out to them. There is a need to change the approach and attitude of our police towards the public.
Police stations should have an environment where an ordinary citizen feels safe and comfortable, the staff should ensure he or she feels heard and respected and senior officers should strive to make themselves more accessible to the people.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
