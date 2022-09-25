Disturbing trend

Pakistan is witnessing a rapid increase in cases of kidnapping of women and children. According to reports, 157 women were reported kidnapped from across Pakistan in the month of June alone. Furthermore, according to the Roshni helpline 1138, more than 3000 children are kidnapped in Pakistan every year.

Our police need to be more active and alert, and our legislators should pass strict laws that mandate heavy punishment against convicted kidnappers. In addition, the installation of surveillance cameras near schools, parks and other areas frequented by women and children will help to deter kidnapping.

Amina Noor

Lahore