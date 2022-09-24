Saudi Arabia to help Pakistan in worst crisis: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Friday said that his country’s leadership would not leave Pakistan alone in the hour of need and worst crisis created by the unprecedented floods.

Addressing the reception that he hosted Friday evening to commemorate the 92nd National Day of his country, the ambassador reminded that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been taking part in the efforts for the relief of the flood victims generously and wouldn’t leave any stone unturned to mitigate sufferings of the people marooned in floods.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest on the occasion, who also spoke about the ties of the two brotherly countries. The highlight of the reception was presence of top brass of three services, leaders of major political and religious parties and elite coming from all parts of the country.

The guests turned up in the reception in great number as they were greeted by Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki at the entrance living up to the Arabic traditions of hospitality. The ambassador appreciated the role and contribution of nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia in different spheres. He reiterated to further augment the bond between both the nations. “We will continue to enhance the bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia which stood at $1.871 billion in 2017-18 with exports amounting to $170 million and imports at $1.7 billion. Since 1971, Pakistanis have contributed toward building the Kingdom’s infrastructure.”

Earlier, the KSA embassy in collaboration with a mall of the federal capital organised a two-day exhibition to commemorate the Day. The guest recalled that over the years, the two countries have succeeded in developing a unique synergy for mutual development.

Saudi Arabia is home to the largest number of Pakistani expatriates in the region who are contributing significantly in the form of remittances, as they remit nearly $6 billion from Saudi Arabia every year. PMLN Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, UAE ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, Bahrain’s ambassador Muhammad Ebrahieem Muhammad Abdul Qadir who is also Dean of Arab Diplomatic Corps, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem and Federal Minister Saalik Hussain were among the distinguished guests of the event.

The guests discussed the flood situation in the country, visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the United Nations, political developments with reference to agitational mode of the PTI despite the flood-induced devastation.

The guests also eulogised the role of Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki for his relief efforts for the flood victims. Maulana Owais Noorani invited the ambassador to visit Karachi, which he accepted. Federal Minister Saalik Hussain said the government is fully committed to strengthening the friendly relationship between the two countries.