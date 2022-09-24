World Tourism Day programmes start

LAHORE:The programmes of World Tourism Day kicked off on Friday with a two-day photography exhibition at Alhamra, The Mall. Around 100 photographs are on display.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) initiated “Heritage through lens” competitions in which it received photographs from various cities of the Punjab which are on exhibit.

Along with the Directorate of Archaeology, students from four universities were working on various heritage sites. Their documentaries, pencil sketches and artworks are also on display.

Punjab Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta formally inaugurated the exhibition. Different departments have come together to promote tourism.

The minister congratulated the Tourism department and the secretary for the successful event and said that the department has a lot of talent and work is getting better day by the day. Punjab is rich in culture and religious tourism. The celebrations are week-long.