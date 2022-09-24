Two accused wanted in attempt to murder case booked

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest two accused, who had allegedly opened fire two days ago on five brothers namely Saqib, Qayyum, Shehryar, Waseem and Atif over petty dispute. A case on the application of Babar Hussain was registered in Naseerabad police station.