Two accused wanted in attempt to murder case booked

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two persons wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest two accused, who had allegedly opened fire two days ago on five brothers namely Saqib, Qayyum, Shehryar, Waseem and Atif over petty dispute. A case on the application of Babar Hussain was registered in Naseerabad police station.
