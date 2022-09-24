Morocco jails French drug boss for 20 years

RABAT: A Moroccan court has sentenced a French drug boss to 20 years in prison on a string of narcotics charges, a court official said on Friday.

Sofiane Hambli had skipped bail in France in March last year while on trial over an alleged cannabis shipment, but he was re-arrested in October in a Morocco hospital where he was being treated for a face injury. The 46-year-old is believed to be one of the biggest importers of cannabis to France and has a long criminal record and a history of escaping from detention.