New search committee for VCs, finance directors formed

A new search committee has been constituted for the search of vice-chancellors and directors of finance in Sindh, for which a formal notification has also been issued.

For the first time in the history of Sindh, serving vice-chancellors and retired deans have also been included in the search committee, while the majority of the members do not hold a PhD.

According to the notification, the committee will have four permanent members while 10 are co-opted members. Among the four permanent members, the chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) will be the head of the search Committee, while the secretary of the commission will be its secretary, and the remaining members are the secretary of the boards and universities, and the secretary of college education.

Retired bureaucrat Sohail Akbar Shah and Dr Pirzada Qasim are among the co-opted members for general universities, and Dr Naushad A. Shaikh and Dr Saeed Qureshi, vice-chancellor of Dow University, are members for medical universities. Two members for engineering universities were co-opted for the same university, Mehran Engineering University.

Former dean Bhawani Shankar and former VC Abdul Rahman Memon have been appointed as members, while Dr Akbar Zaidi, executive director of the IBA, for business universities, and Tariq Amin, director of Salim Habib University, have been appointed as members. Former Executive Director UBL Asif Sindhu and the additional secretary finance have been appointed co-opted members for finance directors.