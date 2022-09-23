One dies of dengue, another 194 test positive

Rawalpindi : Dengue fever has claimed another life in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to three while 194 new patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in a day making the situation alarming.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another patient undergoing treatment here at Holy Family Hospital has lost their life due to dengue fever. It is important that dengue fever has so far claimed at least eight lives from the region, five from Islamabad and three from Rawalpindi district.

The reporting of 194 confirmed cases of dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours hints that the dengue fever outbreak has gotten more intense in this region of the country while the tremendous increase in the number of confirmed cases also shows that the breeding and growth of mosquitoes particularly ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever could not be controlled. The intensity of the outbreak can be gauged from the fact that in the last 24 hours, as many as 98 patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever in Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 1,579 while 96 patients were reported from ICT taking the tally to 1,657.

The worst hit areas in Rawalpindi district include localities in Potohar Town, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Municipal Corporation Rawal­pindi, Chaklala Cantonment, and areas in Taxila Cantonment along with Kahuta. Of 1579 cases so far reported from the district, as many as 929 were registered from Potohar Town, peri-urban areas, 192 from areas in RCB, 117 from city area, 77 from areas in CCB, 38 from Kahuta and 60 from Taxila Cantonment.