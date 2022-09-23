Event held to mark Women’s Squash Week

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) organised a special event to celebrate the Women's Squash Week which is being observed across the world from September 17 to 24.

As part of women squash development, the PSF also arranged a squash event for women on Wednesday here at the Mushaf Squash Complex to mark the event which is aimed to raise the profile of women squash.

A group of woman players from across Pakistan participated in the event. Ms Amina got the better of Mishka Zaman with a game score of 11-4, 8-11, 12-10 to win the event.

Mrs Col (r) Asif Zaman graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and awarded trophies, gifts and souvenirs to the players.

Pakistan Sports Board Director General Asif Zaman also attended the ceremony along with a large number of players, guests and squash enthusiasts.