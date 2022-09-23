Left to the mosquitoes

Given the squalid living conditions that the victims of the floods in Sindh are being forced to endure, they are extremely vulnerable to diseases such as dengue and malaria. Sadly, the government is failing to provide them with items such as mosquito repellent and nets, preventing them from taking any precautionary measures.

The provincial government is notorious for its corruption and incompetence even during normal times, so it is of little surprise that they have failed to meet expectations during a crisis. Serious changes are needed if the flood affectees are to be given any chance to survive the crisis and rebuild their lives.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi