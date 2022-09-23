MQM-P hopes Nasreen Jalil to be next Sindh governor

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has suggested the name of its leader Nasreen Jalil for the Sindh governorship and the party hopes that she will be appointed as the provincial governor.

MQM-P MNA and Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq said this on Thursday at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club. Commenting on the politics of former prime minister Imran Khan, he said Khan should not cross the red line. Stating that Khan was his boss when he was a federal minister in the PTI’s coalition government, Haq said the former prime minister should assume the job of the leader of the opposition and play his role for the country’s progress.

On Khan’s continuous disparagement of Parliament, the MQM-P leader said Parliament reflected the will of the people and it was stronger than the post of the prime minister. Haq said that the rains in July and August had destroyed the city's infrastructure and the MQM-P was told that the federal government would cooperate with the MQM-P for the people of Karachi.

He asserted that his party believed in democratic values and political struggle, and it was carrying out its struggle under the leadership of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Regarding his ministry, he said his motive was to digitise Pakistan. He added that all the ministries of the country had become paperless and the ministers now carried phones and tablets instead of files. He said he would start the first IT Park in Pakistan that would be inaugurated the next month.