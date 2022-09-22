ESEF launches e-learning programme

PESHAWAR: The Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) has launched an e-learning programme titled ‘Participatory Online and Home Learning Alternative (POHA)’ for all the boys and girls students of the province.

Under the scheme, the students, already enrolled in all the schools established under various schemes of ESEF, would be taught online courses.

The teachers of girl community schools (GCS) and education support scheme (ESS) would be trained through e-Learning Management System (E-LMS).

The services of volunteers would be hired in the areas where GCS and ESS are not available.

The volunteers would be provided learning materials for teaching to the students through distance education.

For the purpose, an ‘education studio’ would be established in those areas, said Zariful Maani, managing director ESEF, while talking to The News at the launching ceremony of the POHA programme.

He said that videos of educational lessons have already been prepared and more videos would be arranged in the education studios by the teachers and volunteers concerned in line with their local culture so that the students may not face difficulties learning.

The entire programme was arranged within the available resources of the foundation. “The e-governance cell of the foundation will supervise the activities of the new project,” Zariful Maani informed.

ESEF, which had become a white elephant a few years back, has been reactivated formally. During the past two years,

the foundation made great contributions for promotion of education in the province.

E-governance and e-learning is one of the great achievements of the project. Digital profiling of all the teachers and students of the ESEF has been made.

An amount of Rs1,422 million has been released to the GCS teachers for their salaries and arrears.

Similarly, under the Iqra Voucher Scheme, Rs 103 million have been issued to 226 partner schools. PC-1 for Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and NCHD schools was prepared and after approval Rs13 million was released to 447 teachers.

The new school initiatives have also been started. “This is a public private model under which quality education would be provided in areas where no schools and other education facilities are there,” Zarif said.