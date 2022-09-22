Hashish seized, 2 held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police claimed to have seized 90-kilogram hashish and arrested the truck driver and his helper on Wednesday.

The police said that they were carrying out routine checking at the Mughalkot checkpost when a truck No. TKF-241 appeared from the Zhob side. They signalled the truck to stop for checking at the Mughalkot checkpost. Upon thorough checking, the police recovered 75 packets containing 90kg hashish concealed in the tryes.

The police said that the smugglers had concealed the charas in the tyres and the drugs were being smuggled to Punjab from Quetta via the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan route. The police arrested the trucker driver Abdul Nafi and his helper Jamaluddin. A case was registered under relevant sections of law and started investigation