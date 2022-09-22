Cases returned by ACs will be sent to sessions, anti-corruption courts: NAB

National Accountability Bureau office. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau decided on Wednesday that the cases returned by accountability courts would be sent to sessions courts, anti-corruption courts or other courts having jurisdiction.

However, the references based on complaints from private individuals will be returned to complainants for proceeding, following the law as per jurisdiction. It was decided in the meeting that cases involving corruption of an amount above Rs500 million or at least 100 affected in cheating will be taken up.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under its Chairman Aftab Sultan and attended by Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General, Director Generals and senior law officers. It was reiterated that the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022 will be followed in letter and spirit as per the NAB jurisdiction.