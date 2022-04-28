NAB’s accountability not impartial: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under which section of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), an interim or supplementary reference is filed.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that NAB’s accountability is not impartial as it is being used for political purposes. He said there are many NAB cases which have been quashed because no crime is proved.

The IHC CJ said, “We have to say with regret that the politicians have learnt nothing and everything will be Ok from the day the politicians learn something from the history.” IHC two-member bench chaired by IHC CJ Athar Minallah took up for hearing acquittal plea of federal minister Ahsan Iqbal in sports city complex construction reference on Wednesday.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that indictment has been made and the statements of three witnesses have been recorded. The court remarked under what clause of NAB ordinance, interim challan is filed.

The NAB prosecutor told the court there is Supreme Court (SC) decision in this regard that supplementary reference can be filed. The court remarked, “You have to hold inquiry first and then investigation. Later, all the material is placed before the chairman. In the light of it, if he is satisfied, he approves to file the reference.”

NAB prosecutor told the court that in this regard, powers have been delegated to prosecutor general in NAB amendment ordinance. The court remarked that ordinance may expire. “Your reference, in fact, is a challan. The reference is filed when investigation is completed. When once reference is filed, trial should be completed within 30 days. The IHC CJ asked, “What is the allegation against Ahsan Iqbal in this reference?”

NAB prosecutor told the court Ahsan Iqbal is charged with misuse of powers in this reference. The court remarked if he has read IHC decision in Masood Chishti case. “You have to tell two things under what section interim or supplementary reference is filed. You have to tell in the light of Masood Chishti case how this reference is made. Give reply to these two questions. If you could not give reply, acquittal plea will be accepted.

Ahsan Iqbal requested the court after coming to the rostrum to see how this reference was started. “I entered politics in 1993. I said to them they should prove that my assets had increased or decreased after I stepped in politics. I am not a dacoit or robber. They are subjecting us to character assassination campaign,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

The court remarked, “We should not say this. But we say with regret politicians have learnt nothing. The patriotic people of this country are charged that they are not loyal to Pakistan. Everything will become all right the day the politicians learn from history. I give reference to 1976 court decision. You should read it. The elected representatives are respectable for us.” The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 11.