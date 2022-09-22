COAS to be appointed on merit: Fazl

SUKKUR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said national spirit is required to steer the country out of crisis.

He was talking to media persons Wednesday during a visit to the flood relief camp in district Sukkur,. Commenting about the appointment of new army chief, Fazl said the appointment will be made on merit, adding that the former prime minister was politicising the issue of appointment of army chief.

He said the foreign funding case has exposed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, that is why he is creating controversy over the appointment of COAS and criticising the courts and the opponents to avoid arrest. Fazl said the grievances of the people of Sindh should be resolved, adding that it is the responsibility of the government to deliver relief goods to the flood victims. “The infrastructure of the flood-affected areas has been destroyed. The complaints of the flood victims should be addressed as it is the prime responsibility of the government to ensure provision of relief and rehabilitation facilities to them,” he said.

Talking about the Transgender Bill, Fazl said that the JUI-F has nothing to do with the bill. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan mortgaged the country to IMF and the incumbent government is bearing the brunt of his agreements with the Fund. The wrong policies of Imran Khan led to the economic crisis, adding that the PTI-led government proved to be a failure.