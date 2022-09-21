PM to appoint Army Chief on merit: Fazl

President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman. —File Photo

LARKANA: Terming the Transgender Protection Act contrary to the Holy Quran and Sunnah, President Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he will introduce amendments to the act. He added that he would also submit amendments to some of its objectionable parts.

Talking to the media during his visit to flood-ravaged areas on Tuesday, the PDM chief said the authority to appoint the army chief rests with the prime minister as per the Constitution and he will take the decision on merit. He added that Imran Khan had tried to make the matter of army chief’s appointment controversial.

To a question about a purported meeting of the PTI chief with army chief, he said that he was not aware of it. However, if such a meeting had taken place, it seemed to be inconclusive. “I want to make it clear that Imran Khan’s politics are over,” said the PDM chief.

He slammed Imran Khan for “holding secret meetings with the US officials and following their dictations” and added that the PTI chief was trying to deceive people. He also alleged that the PTI was receiving funds from America, Israel and India.

The PDM government in its four-month period has met targets, which Niazi could not achieve in his over three-year rule, said the PDM president, adding that the former premier should explain to the public as to why he handed over the control of the State Bank of Pakistan to the IMF through a legislation.

The UN is fully supporting Imran Khan, said Fazl and asked as to why it remained silent over the treatment meted out to ZA Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. He also hinted at a change in the government in Punjab and added that cases against Marriyum and Javed Latif in Punjab would be reversed for being weak. He asked all political parties to shun differences and focus on rehabilitation of flood victims.

Fazl said the government was using all resources and seeking aid from the global community for rehabilitation of the flood victims. The PDM chief flew over the flood-affected areas in Larkana, Dadu Mehar, Naseerabad, Qamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi, Khairu, Jacobabad, Thulh and Shikarpur.