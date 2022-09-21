AJK president seeks proactive US role on Kashmir dispute

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the US should play its role for a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue, the major cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.



Barrister Sultan made these assertions during a meeting with the US Deputy Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst here Tuesday. Bureau head of South Asia, Central Asia and Pakistan Christopher Jester was also present in the meeting.

Briefing the US Deputy Secretary of State about the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Barrister Sultan said that in the aftermath of 5th August 2019, the violation of human rights at the hands of the Indian occupation forces have intensified to a great extent. “Killing of innocent Kashmiris and arbitrary arrests of civilians, harassment and humiliation of common citizens have become a new normal”, he said, adding that the Kashmiri people who have been trapped in extremely difficult situations were desperately looking for help from civilized nations.

Barrister Sultan especially emphasized in this meeting that the US should play its role in implementing the UN resolutions to resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all. Being the only superpower, he said, America must use its diplomatic influence to resolve this issue.