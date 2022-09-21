Malala, Bilawal discuss education at UN

NEW YORK Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai at the UN headquarters. The two discussed various challenges facing education in Pakistan, particularly in the wake of flood devastations in the country.
Taking to his Twitter, FM Bilawal said that he and Malala exchanged views on women’s rights and girls’ education. He also shared that discussion regarding the floods and challenges posed by the climate catastrophe also took place between the two, especially in relation to education for the millions of young children who remain impacted by the disaster.
